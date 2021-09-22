Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B’laster Instructor Of The Year!

For the third year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have partnered to make one of the most difficult choices ever: naming a champion in the Instructor of the Year competition.

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its third annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Bob Mauger from Corona High School in Corona, CA. You can read Bob’s story HERE.

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – continued its third annual search for automotive technology’s B’laster Instructor of the Year. Again partnering with Tomorrow’s Technician, the team recognized exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs, and community colleges across the United States.

“The COVID pandemic has highlighted that automotive technicians are essential to keeping this country moving,” said Randy Pindor, B’laster President. “At B’laster, we have long believed in the importance of these jobs and the vocational schools where technicians are trained. Vocational instructors pour their blood, sweat and tears into their students’ educations, and we applaud their hard work, day in and day out. It’s our honor to recognize them, and we look forward to hearing more of their stories this year.”

Previous winners include Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado (2020) and Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida (2019).

About B’laster

Since 1957, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty, highly concentrated formulas for the automotive, industrial and hardware industries. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster delivers products born from professional applications where only the strongest survive. As Rust Belt Warriors, we can promise that by the time a B’laster product ends up in your hands, it’s only because the pros have confirmed it’s the best.