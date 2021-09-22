 Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year!
Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year!

VIDEO: GM Transmissions And Transfer Cases

VIDEO: Understanding Control Arms

VIDEO: Debunking EV Wheel Bearing Myths
Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year! Video
Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B'laster Instructor Of The Year!

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Video

Congratulations to Bob Mauger, B’laster Instructor Of The Year!

 

Instructor of the Year is sponsored by B’laster Corporation. Congratulations to Bob Mauger!
For the third year in a row, B’laster Corporation and Tomorrow’s Tech have partnered to make one of the most difficult choices ever: naming a champion in the Instructor of the Year competition.

Click Here to Read More
B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – announced the winner of its third annual B’laster ‘Instructor of the Year’ search: Bob Mauger from Corona High School in Corona, CA. You can read Bob’s story HERE.

B’laster – makers of the #1-selling penetrant, PB B’laster – continued its third annual search for automotive technology’s B’laster Instructor of the Year. Again partnering with Tomorrow’s Technician, the team recognized exceptional automotive technology instructors at high schools, vo-tech programs, and community colleges across the United States.

“The COVID pandemic has highlighted that automotive technicians are essential to keeping this country moving,” said Randy Pindor, B’laster President. “At B’laster, we have long believed in the importance of these jobs and the vocational schools where technicians are trained. Vocational instructors pour their blood, sweat and tears into their students’ educations, and we applaud their hard work, day in and day out. It’s our honor to recognize them, and we look forward to hearing more of their stories this year.”

Previous winners include Ed Martin from Pickens Technical College in Aurora, Colorado (2020) and Joe Mendola from Gaither High School in Tampa, Florida (2019).

About B’laster

Since 1957, B’laster has manufactured penetrants, lubricants, rust inhibitors and a full line of specialty, highly concentrated formulas for the automotive, industrial and hardware industries. Known for PB B’laster, the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster delivers products born from professional applications where only the strongest survive. As Rust Belt Warriors, we can promise that by the time a B’laster product ends up in your hands, it’s only because the pros have confirmed it’s the best.

About B’laster University

B’laster University is a program designed to support the next generation of skilled mechanics and technicians by providing supplementary educational tools. Built by the makers of the #1-selling penetrant, B’laster Corporation proudly extends their mission and core values in a commitment to career education and continued passion.

