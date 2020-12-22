Coxreels Roller Bracket For The Challenger Series Reels

Coxreels offers roller bracket assemblies for the Challenger Series. The function of the roller bracket, as it is on other models such as the 1125-Series and the 1175-Series, is to assist in guiding the hose during both extension and retraction. The roller bracket assembly is available only in a 4-way upper roller format, due to the compact size of the Challenger platform.

Click Here to Read More

For 12” disk Challenger models, the roller bracket assembly is available for 8” wide drums and 12.5” wide drums. For 17” disk Challenger models, the roller bracket assembly is available for 8”wide drums, 12.5” wide drums, and 18” wide drums.

For further information on Coxreels roller bracket assemblies, contact customer service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.