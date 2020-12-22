Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Coxreels Roller Bracket For The Challenger Series Reels

on

Champion Oil Improves Disc Brake Wheel Bearing Grease

on

Rein Automotive Coolant Hoses For Ford Transit Connect

on

Armorlite Further Expands Product Line
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF Video
play

VIDEO: Putting The Lube Back In LOF

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored Video
play

VIDEO: The Warning Light That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting

Video: VIDEO: Extended Crank Conditions During Starting
Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: 502 cid LS Engine
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?

Video: VIDEO: What Keeps Spark Plugs In The Head?
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Coxreels Roller Bracket For The Challenger Series Reels

The function of the roller bracket is to assist in guiding the hose during both extension and retraction.
Advertisement
 

on

Coxreels offers roller bracket assemblies for the Challenger Series. The function of the roller bracket, as it is on other models such as the 1125-Series and the 1175-Series, is to assist in guiding the hose during both extension and retraction. The roller bracket assembly is available only in a 4-way upper roller format, due to the compact size of the Challenger platform.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

For 12” disk Challenger models, the roller bracket assembly is available for 8” wide drums and 12.5” wide drums. For 17” disk Challenger models, the roller bracket assembly is available for 8”wide drums, 12.5” wide drums, and 18” wide drums.

For further information on Coxreels roller bracket assemblies, contact customer service at (800) 269-7335 or visit www.coxreels.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: AMSOIL 100% Synthetic Diesel Oil For Smaller Diesel Engines

Tools & Products: New Mevotech Supreme Ball Joint For Dodge, Jeep

Tools & Products: Dana Introduces XFE Synthetic Gear Lubricant

Tools & Products: Elgin Expands Range Of OE-Grade Fasteners

Advertisement
Connect