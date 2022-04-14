Underhood: Mode $06 Misfire Diagnosis
CTA Offers Piston Ring Compressors
These piston ring compressors feature an enlarged crimped edge to prevent the compressor from entering the cylinder.
CTA Manufacturing Corp. is offering three new piston ring compressors in the following sizes:
#4021 – Application: Passenger Cars. Depth: 3″ (75mm). Range: 60 – 175mm.
#4023 – Application: Cars/Light Trucks. Depth: 4″ (mm). Range: 60 – 175mm.
#4024 – Application: Tractors/Diesel Trucks. Depth: 6″ (150mm). Range: 60 – 175mm.
These piston ring compressors feature a ratchet mechanism with square drive tools to adjust diameter, an enlarged crimped edge to prevent the compressor from entering the cylinder and a spring steel construction with a double-band design.
For more information, www.ctatools.com.