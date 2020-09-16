Connect with us

CTA Transmission Oil Drain Kit Removes Fluid With Air Pressure

Kit flushes out impurities in the oil that could cause extra wear and tear on the transmission.
CTA Manufacturing’s kit flushes out impurities in the oil that could cause extra wear and tear on the transmission.

The CTA Transmission Oil Drain Kit (7650) fully drains transmission oil cleanly by air pressure. Most draining methods use gravity, leaving up to 2.6L of oil left throughout the system.

CTA’s method flushes out impurities in the oil that could cause extra wear and tear on the transmission. The kit services Mercedes-Benz 722.6 and 722.9 transmissions and BMW 6HP and 8HP transmissions.

