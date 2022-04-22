Damage Free Removal with OTC’s Plastic Clip Popper

OTC recently released the 2495 Plastic Clip Popper to serve as a solution to a wide array of needs across the shop. The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper works on all plastic fasteners and rivets to pry, grab, lift, squeeze, pull, collar, and even cut – allowing technicians to operate seamlessly and efficiently service a multitude of vehicles. The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper can be used on nearly any style of plastic fastener, clip, clamp, retainer, grommet, plug and more, including virtually any other non-metallic fastener found on a vehicle.

The patented design offers the following features and is covered by OTC’s Limited Lifetime Warranty:

Specialized angled head enhances “popping” leverage, even in hard-to-reach places.

Front edge tines to lift outside edges and internal stems.

Convex bottom design affords a secure grasp even for partially recessed fasteners.

Relief design prevents accidental cutting.

The pliers feature allows lifting adjustment to a wide variety of fastener sizes.

Spring-loaded handles return to closed position effortlessly and are rubber-dipped for a comfortable grip and tool control.

The 2495 Plastic Clip Popper is available now through OTC distribution partners and resellers.