Dent Fix Announces New Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit
Dent Fix Equipment announced it is now offering this companion DF-NRAK Nylon Rivet Assortment Kit that complements their popular Slimline Plastic Riveter DF-CT887 and DF-CT888. All the most popular nylon rivets are organized into a clearly marked tackle box-style case.
Reorder part numbers are marked above the different compartments and are easily viewed when working on a vehicle.
The nylon blind rivet sizes:
- 13/64″ diameter, 15/32” flange, 15/64”-25/64” grip range
- 13/64″ diameter, 15/32” flange, 1/8”-15/64” grip range
- 17/64″ diameter, 1/2” flange, 3/32”-3/16” grip range
- 1/4″ diameter, 1/2” flange, 5/32”-13/32” grip range
- 1/4″ diameter, 21/32” flange, 5/32”-13/32” grip range
- 17/64″ diameter, 23/32” flange, 3/32”-3/16” grip range