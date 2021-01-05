Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Dent Fix Introduces DF-DPR70 10-Ton Self-Piercing Riveter

on

Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity

on

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

on

Build Service Opportunities with Coats' Tread Depth Scanner
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

Undercar: Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Dent Fix Introduces DF-DPR70 10-Ton Self-Piercing Riveter

The 10-ton pressure and included punching die allow for punching through boron steel in order to install flow-form rivets.
Advertisement
 

on

Dent Fix Equipment has introduced the DF-SPR70 10-ton self-piercing riveter, necessary for most OEM-recommended methods of joining aluminum panels together. The cold-forming technique requires no heat and no pre-drilled holes. The user can manually adjust the actuator speed as well as rivet pressure according to the metal used in order to avoid panel distortion. 

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The DF-SPR70 is a reliable tool for riveting aluminum panels up to 6.5mm with the rivets included in the kit, but with optional longer 11mm rivets, it can be used to assemble panel thickness of 8 to 9mm.

The 10-ton pressure and included punching die allow for punching through boron steel in order to install flow-form rivets. The pressure and speed controls increase accuracy and enable the rivets to be inserted without panel distortion. A pressure gauge on the unit illustrates current pressure amount for controlled operation. 

For more information, visit dentfix.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Snap-on Offers Long Neck Tools For Tough-To-Reach Spots

Tools & Products: Women’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt From Red Kap

Tools & Products: Lang Adds New Pry Bars To Existing Line

Tools & Products: Redback Boots Offers Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks

Advertisement
Connect