Flowmaster Releases 3.5″ Exhaust For 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner

Listen to the new FlowFX cat-back exhaust system for Toyota 4Runners.
Holley recently announced the release of a brand new 3.5″ exhaust for 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner. Flowmaster’s stainless cat-back system utilizes the popular FlowFX muffler to deliver a deep, powerful sound from a Toyota 4.0L. Designed to tuck tightly to chassis components, 4Runner owners won’t have to worry about tearing up their exhaust system when out on the trail.

This FlowFX cat-back exhaust system is designed for all 2010-2020 Toyota 4Runner models with the 4.0L engine. Features include 409SS construction for added durability and 16 gauge mandrel-bent tubing for free unrestricted flow. The compact round “straight-through” FlowFX performance muffler attaches behind the catalytic converter and delivers a moderate deep powerful sound while the mandrel-bent stainless tailpipe tucks up high in the undercarriage, protecting it from being crushed when traversing rocky terrain.

Listen to the FlowFX cat-back exhaust system.

The system uses the factory hanger locations and is finished off with a 3.5″ black ceramic coated 304SS tip embossed with the Flowmaster name. The kit includes detailed instructions and all hardware necessary for a quick and easy installation. Additionally, according to the company, this system picked up more than 5HP and 4.7ft/lb of torque over the OE exhaust system. The new 2010-2020 4Runner cat-back is covered by Flowmaster’s Lifetime Limited Warranty.

