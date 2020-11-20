Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Four Seasons Offers Line Of Brushless Blower Motors

on

Innova Introduces Powered Circuit Tester

on

APOLLO-D9 Training Modules Added to Snap-on Website

on

CTEK Introduces New Battery Chargers
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Four Seasons Offers Line Of Brushless Blower Motors Video
play

VIDEO: Air Filter Path Of Resistance

Four Seasons Offers Line Of Brushless Blower Motors Video
play

VIDEO: Heavy Metals And Brake Pads

Trending Now

Toyota Regenerative Braking

Undercar: Toyota Regenerative Braking
Subaru HVAC Diagnostics

Underhood: Subaru HVAC Diagnostics
Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Undercar: Brake Job: 2007-2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
BMW TPMS System Breakdown

Undercar: BMW TPMS System Breakdown
Headlights: HID Diagnostics

Underhood: Headlights: HID Diagnostics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Collision Repair Education Foundation diagnostics Electrical engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Four Seasons Offers Line Of Brushless Blower Motors

The line of aftermarket light car and truck brushless blower motors is developed and manufactured in North America.
Advertisement
 

on

Four Seasons now offers a line of aftermarket light car and truck brushless blower motors, developed and manufactured in North America, according to Ron Miller, director of marketing, SMP Temp Control Division.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“As a basic manufacturer of blower motors, our Unimotor facility has the ability to identify known O.E. flaws to engineer and manufacture a solution,” said Miller. “These capabilities provide an unrivaled unit with increased service life and durability over competitive lines.”

Features of the Four Seasons Brushless Blower Motors include:

• Custom Unimotor wheel design

• Sensorless open-loop commutation

• EMI suppression

• Soft stall and hard stall protection

• Over current limit protection

• Soft start/stop acceleration

• Hermetically sealed electronics

• Integrated cooling

“As the leader in quality, coverage and service, our customers can count on Four Seasons to deliver the latest in motor technology to the aftermarket,” concluded Miller.

For more information on Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit www.4s.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Knipex Introduces Automotive Pliers Set

Tools & Products: Dana Supplies Spicer AdvanTEK Axles To Land Rover Defender

Tools & Products: Pulstar Introduces Fine-Wire Iridium, High-Power Spark Plug

Tools & Products: Upgraded Spherical Control Arm Bushings From Mevotech

Advertisement
Connect