Four Seasons Offers Line Of Brushless Blower Motors

Four Seasons now offers a line of aftermarket light car and truck brushless blower motors, developed and manufactured in North America, according to Ron Miller, director of marketing, SMP Temp Control Division.

“As a basic manufacturer of blower motors, our Unimotor facility has the ability to identify known O.E. flaws to engineer and manufacture a solution,” said Miller. “These capabilities provide an unrivaled unit with increased service life and durability over competitive lines.”

Features of the Four Seasons Brushless Blower Motors include:

• Custom Unimotor wheel design

• Sensorless open-loop commutation

• EMI suppression

• Soft stall and hard stall protection

• Over current limit protection

• Soft start/stop acceleration

• Hermetically sealed electronics

• Integrated cooling

“As the leader in quality, coverage and service, our customers can count on Four Seasons to deliver the latest in motor technology to the aftermarket,” concluded Miller.

For more information on Four Seasons, contact a local account sales manager or visit www.4s.com.