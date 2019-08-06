GEARWRENCH Introduces New Chrome Hex Bit Sockets

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

GEARWRENCH has introduced new additions to its Chrome Hex Bit Socket line that reach farther to provide greater access and ease compared to standard shorter hex keys. With the new mid-length and long-length hex bit options, reaching hex-cap fasteners is no longer a worry, said the company.

“Technicians often struggle to have tools that provide great access without compromising strength, so we designed our mid- and long-length hex bit sockets to offer both,” said Chris Coll, product manager at GEARWRENCH. “From the materials we use to the nuances of our design, our new hex bits help auto mechanics and industrial maintenance professionals keep pace with their work.”

Product Features:

Mid-Length and Long-Length bits to provide additional access to hard-to-reach fasteners;

S2 steel insert hex bits for maximum strength;

Sockets meet insertion depth requirements to ensure correct engagement with the fastener;

Chamfered hex bit ends are precision manufactured for a secure fit to prevent stripping and wear;

Socket base full polish chrome finish is easy to clean and provides high visibility;

Large hand-stamped identification and double line (SAE) and knurled line (metric) to easily distinguish between SAE and metric sockets;

Socket base is heat treated; and

Exceed ASME proof torque requirements for durability.

The new line of mid-length and long-length hex bits includes 61 total products (57 open stock options and four sets) for 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. drives in both SAE and metric. The full line of GEARWRENCH Hex Bit Sockets now has 140 options and 16 sets, including standard hex bits, ball-end hex bits, and long ball-end hex bits.

For more information, go to gearwrench.com.