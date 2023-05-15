 How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

You must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics. This video is sponsored by TRW.

By Brian Sexton

Did you know the only thing that has NOT changed how brakes work in more than 100 years is the driver and they can detect a high-quality friction material of brake pad.

Think about it, a driver’s foot has more than 7,000 nerve endings. In addition, the eyes have more than a million receptors. Throw in the 25,000 nerves in the inner ear, and you have the most sophisticated organic-machine interface ever designed.

The system is so sensitive that it can detect minor friction coefficient changes in a set of brake pads and adjust the force applied to the brake pedal.

This is why you must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics to keep the human-machine interface operating as intended.

This video is sponsored by TRW.

