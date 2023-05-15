How Do Brakes Work? (VIDEO)

CC:

Did you know the only thing that has NOT changed how brakes work in more than 100 years is the driver and they can detect a high-quality friction material of brake pad.

Think about it, a driver’s foot has more than 7,000 nerve endings. In addition, the eyes have more than a million receptors. Throw in the 25,000 nerves in the inner ear, and you have the most sophisticated organic-machine interface ever designed.

The system is so sensitive that it can detect minor friction coefficient changes in a set of brake pads and adjust the force applied to the brake pedal.

This is why you must use a brake pad that matches the original performance characteristics to keep the human-machine interface operating as intended.

