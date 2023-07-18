 How To Install a Complete Strut Assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150



Video

Installing a Complete Strut Assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150

Follow along to learn how to install a complete strut assembly on a 2015-2022 Ford F-150. Sponsored by PRT.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

CC:

When ordering a set of complete struts for the F-150, make sure to identify trim levels and if it is a crew, extra or regular cab. Also, make a note if it four wheel or two wheel drive.

First, lift the truck and remove the front wheels.

To prevent damage to the wheel speed sensor and harness, remove the sensor from the knuckle and disconnect the electrical connector behind the fender liner. The harness, brake hose and vacuum line for the hub are attached to the knuckle with a bracket that is secured with a bolt.

Remove the brake caliper  at the bracket. Secure the caliper to the frame with a hook or wire. Then remove the brake rotor.

Remove the dust cap to access the nut that secures the axle to the hub. Remove the nut.

Unfasten the three bolts that secure the integrated wheel end unit or IWE to the knuckle.

Remove the nut that secures the outer tie rod to the steering arm. Take care not to damage the boot when pushing the stud out of the knuckle.

Unfasten the three bolts that secure the integrated wheel end unit or IWE to the knuckle.

Remove the upper ball joint nut to detach the stud from the knuckle. You can secure the knuckle with a strap to prevent the knuckle from dropping and possibly damaging the vacuum seal in the IWE.

Remove the three nuts on the top of the strut.

Unfasten the nut that holds the sway bar link to the sway bar. This will give allow you to pull down the lower control arm to remove the strut.

Remove the two nuts that holds the shock to the lower control arm.

Swing the knuckle down to access and remove the old strut unit. Place a rag over the IWE to prevent debris from entering the unit.

To install the new PRT complete strut unit, pull down on the lower control arm and maneuver it into place.

Install the upper nuts for the strut.

Insert the bolts and nuts that hold the strut to the lower control arm.

Attach the sway bar to the link. Tighten to 62 foot pounds.

Swing the knuckle back into position. Gently push the axle into IWE and flange. Torque the nut to 46 foot pounds.

Swing the knuckle back into position. Gently push the axle into IWE and flange. Torque the nut to 46 foot pounds.

Install the three IWE bolts. Tighten to 106 inch pounds.

Install the axle nut. Torque to 30 foot pounds and install the dust cover.

Tighten the upper strut mount bolts to 52 foot pounds.

Tighten the lower strut nuts to 66 foot pounds. Install a new axle nut and tighten to 30 foot pounds.

Install the outer tie rod and torque the nut to 76 foot pounds.

Attach the bracket that holds the brake hose and harness.

Install the brake rotor.

Install the brake caliper. Tighten the caliper bracket bolts to 180 Foot pounds.

Install the vacuum hose onto the IWE and wheel speed sensor and harness.

Install wheel. Tighten the lug nuts to 130 foot pounds.

This video is sponsored by PRT.

