ICYMI: Big Brake Kits And Braking Physics

In a one-hour Livestream sponsored by Summit Racing, Technical Editor Andrew Markel and the experts at Summit Racing explored the physics of braking and how they apply to stock brakes and big brake kits.

Students learned:

-How forward momentum is turned into heat energy that is dissipated by the pads and rotors.

-How the size of the master cylinder and piston area of the caliper influences the brake pedal feel and braking capabilities.

-How different rotor designs decrease the rotating mass of the brakes and drivetrain.

-How the coefficient of friction of the pads influences stopping distances.

-How the ABS, ESC and traction control systems use brakes to control the dynamics of the vehicle.

