Idemitsu Lubricants America Introduces New GF-6 Lineup

Idemitsu Lubricants America recently introduced a line of fully synthetic motor oils that meet and exceed the new SP/GF-6A industry standards for more protection, performance and power. Also, Idemitsu has introduced a new 0W-16 SP/GF-6B Ultra-Low Viscosity Motor Oil with additive technology that exceeds forward-looking lubrication standards, said the company.

“Idemitsu is ahead of the field again with a line of fully synthetic motor oils that meets and, in many cases, even exceeds the new industry standards designed to protect the unique needs of today’s high-revving, high-performance engines,” said Oya Yasumasa, VP of sales and marketing for Idemitsu. “Not only do we have fully synthetic GF-6A oil in three different formulations, we’re excited to launch our new 0W-16 motor oil in the Idemitsu brand that surpasses the forward-looking GF-6B standards. Each of our fully synthetic GF-6 oils is 100% ready for production and will be rolled out in a strategically phased plan to coincide with markets re-opening in the coming weeks.”

According to the company, across the line, Idemitsu Fully Synthetic GF-6 Engine Oils provide more than three times better protection of engine parts at low-temperature starts over GF-6 standards and up to 21% greater engine wear protection, even under extreme conditions. Low-speed pre-ignition (LSPI) events are reduced by 91% over the new GF-6 standards.

Idemitsu’s new Ultra Low Viscosity 0W-16 Engine Oil further bolsters the line of GF-6 synthetic oils, and offers outstanding chemical and viscosity stability to reduce tailpipe emissions and protect emission control systems. It keeps pistons, camshafts, lifters and other engine parts cleaner, even surpassing GF-6 standards, for longer engine life.