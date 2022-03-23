Ingersoll Rand has introduced the latest addition to its sanding portfolio with the Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander. Harnessing a 0.3 horsepower motor, the 5100 Series is more powerful than its predecessors and produces a fine, swirl-free finish while removing material faster, saving technicians time and increasing their productivity.

“The Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander is a powerful and versatile sander. It shines across auto body repair applications, general industrial, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) jobs due to its comfort, durability and performance,” said Jennifer Travis, product manager, surface preparation and construction tools and accessories for Ingersoll Rand.

The 5100 Series generates an impressive maximum free speed of 12,000 revolutions per minute.Its randomized orbits tackle a range of applications including removing heavy material to fine finishing. The 5100 Series delivers incredible levels of performance and power in an affordable package that won’t punish wallets. With a dependable sander offering a maximum removal rate on each job, technicians can complete more work in a day.