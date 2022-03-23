 Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander

on

Milwaukee Delivers 18V Air Speed With The M12 Mounting Fan

on

K-Tool Offers Professional Technician Diagnostic Tools

on

Liqui Moly Makes It Easy To Change Automatic Trans Fluid
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service Video
play

Auto Pros on the Road: Pruitt's Auto Service

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video) Video
play

Making Sure You Get A Strong Spark (Video)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

CV Joint Replacement Tips

Undercar: CV Joint Replacement Tips
Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems

Underhood: Understanding Stop/Start Charging and Starting Systems
GM Active Fuel Management System Service

Underhood: GM Active Fuel Management System Service
Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics

Automotive: Exhaust Gas Recirculation Operation and Diagnostics
Aluminum Panel Dent Repair

Paint / Body: Aluminum Panel Dent Repair
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics diesel Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle mindgames Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander

Ingersoll Rand’s new 5100 Series sander offers maximum removal rate and greater productivity.
Advertisement
 

on

Ingersoll Rand has introduced the latest addition to its sanding portfolio with the Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander. Harnessing a 0.3 horsepower motor, the 5100 Series is more powerful than its predecessors and produces a fine, swirl-free finish while removing material faster, saving technicians time and increasing their productivity.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“The Ingersoll Rand 5100 Series Random Orbital Sander is a powerful and versatile sander. It shines across auto body repair applications, general industrial, and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) jobs due to its comfort, durability and performance,” said Jennifer Travis, product manager, surface preparation and construction tools and accessories for Ingersoll Rand.

The 5100 Series generates an impressive maximum free speed of 12,000 revolutions per minute.Its randomized orbits tackle a range of applications including removing heavy material to fine finishing. The 5100 Series delivers incredible levels of performance and power in an affordable package that won’t punish wallets. With a dependable sander offering a maximum removal rate on each job, technicians can complete more work in a day.

Advertisement

The random orbital sander is available with either a 3/16-in. orbit that is perfect for heavy material removal or a 3/32-in. orbit for finer finishes on surfaces such as wood, composites, fiberglass, sheet metal and more. It comes with a one-year warranty and is available in several configurations.

  • Configurations include either a 5-in. or 6-in. pad.
  • Sanders can be ordered with either vinyl or hook and loop configurations to accommodate a technician’s choice of sanding medium.
  • In addition to its low vibration and ergonomic, comfort-focused design, each model is compatible with several central or portable vacuum systems for efficient particle removal. 

For more info: IngersollRand.com

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Hunter Adds SmartSpot Technology to Premium Wheel Balancers

Tools & Products: Continental Autodiagnos TPMS SE Increases Tire Service

Tools & Products: Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Ties Line With Heat Stabilization

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician