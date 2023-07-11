 Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Video

Installing a Knuckle Hub Assembly

Addressing tough attachment points and ensuring proper torque is critical. Sponsored by GSP North America.

Avatar
By Eric Garbe

Another wheel bearing. You know what you’re in for, and right away you’re thinking is it going to come out easily, or is it going to be stuck in the knuckle like it was set in concrete? And what other problems are you going to run across? How bad is the rust and corrosion going to be and will you find previous damage from incorrect installation procedures? 

Related Articles

Here’s the good news: If you’re installing a pre-assembled knuckle-hub assembly, you’ve just hit the fast forward button past all the tough parts, and you won’t have to worry about the time or how long it’s taking. You can slow down and concentrate on the most important aspects of installation, providing your customer with nothing short of undeniable quality. 

When you’re installing a knuckle/hub assembly, the first thing to focus on is the attachment points. Ball joints and tie rod ends are secured by either a pinch-bolt or taper-fit type of attachment. Where there’s a pinch-bolt attachment, be sure to thoroughly clean the ball stud on the ball joint or tie rod end. Built up corrosion can affect the installation. 

They should slide easily in place into the steering knuckle with no hammering and be sure to always torque any pinch bolts to the proper specification. Over-torquing can distort the hole and damage the ears on the knuckle. 

When it’s a taper-fit attachment, clean the threads on any ball stud so you can install the nuts by hand. Never use an air tool, because you can easily overtighten the ball stud, which can distort and damage the taper, pull the stud too far through the knuckle and lead to a loose fit, as well as the possibility of a broken ball stud. 

Next, be sure the knuckle to strut bolts are properly torqued, as well as any brake caliper bolts. Before sliding the CV joint through the new wheel hub, thoroughly clean the splines. Rust, dirt or grease will affect the torque. 

Always use a new axle nut or bolt. Old fasteners can fatigue and lose their ability to maintain the proper clamping force. Now, properly tightening that axle fastener is a critical step.  

First, never, and I mean never install an axle fastener with an impact wrench. The repetitive shock from an impact wrench can cause permanent indentations in the bearing races, a common mechanical occurrence called brinelling. You can use an assistant to hold the brakes, and another common method is inserting a punch into a vented brake rotor and allowing it to rest against the caliper bracket. 

Second, the torque specification is designed for far more than just keeping something tight. On these wheel bearings, it is designed to maintain the proper amount of preload in the bearing, which affects the geometry of the rolling elements to the bearing race. If this isn’t correct, the bearing simply won’t last as long. 

Don’t forget the proper torque on the wheel lug nuts, and, last but not least, you should always perform a vehicle alignment when any suspension component is replaced. 

This video is sponsored by GSP North America.

You May Also Like

Video

Replacing A Window Regulator (VIDEO)

When replacing a window regulator or motor, look at the procedures in the service information. Sponsored by Lemförder.

Doug Kaufman
By Doug Kaufman

Since the 2011 model year, all power window systems have been mandated to include anti-pinch technology. This technology measures the resistive force being applied by the electric window motor. This feature stops and reverses the window motor to prevent an occupant from being injured.

The resistive force can be measured in two ways by the anti-pinch system. First, the force can be measured by the amount of current being drawn by the motor. Second, the position and force can be measured using a hall effect sensor on the motor assembly. Most vehicles have one type of sensor. However, some vehicles will have two kinds of sensors.

Read Full Article

More Video Posts
CAT III Multimeters (VIDEO)

CAT III simply refers to the Category Safety Rating of the multimeter.

By Eric Garbe
Understanding Ball Joints (VIDEO)

Always check manufacturer specifications and specific inspection procedures to be sure you are getting the job done right.

By Eric Garbe
CDC Shocks and Struts (VIDEO)

CDC units use electronically controlled valving to control the compression and rebound of the dampener. Sponsored by Sachs.

By Brian Sexton
DIYer Brake Pads (VIDEO)

Here are five tips that will have you perform a brake job like a pro. This video is sponsored by TRW Aftermarket.

By Brian Sexton

Other Posts

Watch Now: Building Your First Tool Set

The experts from Summit Racing Equipment help students understand what they need in their toolboxes.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
Mazda Front Camera Calibration (VIDEO)

Joe Keene discusses how to calibrate the front camera on a Mazda 6 after the windshield was replaced.

By Tomorrow's Technician Staff
ABS Speed Sensors (VIDEO)

How does the vehicle know when to release the brakes? You guessed it. Active ABS speed sensors. Sponsored by Standard.

By Brian Sexton
Using an Oscilloscope for Ignition Diagnosis

Use an oscilloscope for an efficient diagnosis.

By Eric Garbe