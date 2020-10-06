JASPER Expands Chrysler 68RFE Transmission Product Line

Jasper Engines & Transmissions has announced an expansion of its remanufactured Chrysler 68RFE transmission product line.

This transmission is now available for 2019 RAM 2500-3500 diesel engine applications in both 2WD and 4WD.

JASPER installs the Sonnax Smart Tech Drum on all 68RFE applications. According to the company, this drum utilizes thicker, double-sided overdrive friction plates, which can withstand a higher heat capacity, preventing the chance of heat-related clutch plate warping.

A 68RFE heavy-duty transmission option is available with a Sonnax triple disc torque converter. The converter provides a 50% increase in lockup torque capacity over stock versions, while maintaining a smooth lockup apply.

The JASPER remanufactured 68RFE is covered by a parts and labor warranty of up to

3 years, or 100,000 miles. Full warranty disclosure is available on the company’s website, or upon request.

For more information, visit www.jasperengines.com.