JASPER Offers GM 6.6L Duramax Diesel Engine

Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced the availability of its remanufactured GM Duramax 6.6L LML Running Completediesel engine. This engine is officially available for the following late-model applications:

• 2011-2016 Silverado and Sierra 2500 and 3500 “This engine has three available options: a standard design, a head stud option, and a head stud option with an upgraded crank made of 4340 forged steel, and a deep nitride treatment,” said JASPER New Product Development Group Leader, Brad Boeglin. “The crank includes a larger true form radi, a dual key for the damper, and upgraded oiling holes.” JASPER’s remanufactured Duramax 6.6L LML Running Completeengine includes the block, crank, cam, connecting rods, pistons, oil pick-up tube, oil pump, upper and lower oil pan, oil level sensor, flywheel housing, front cover, vibration damper, water pump, oil cooler and oil filter assembly, oil cooler water supply tube, assembled cylinder heads, lifters, pushrods, rocker assemblies and valve train, rocker housings, valve covers, intake manifolds, center intake manifold, upper intake pipe, turbocharger, turbo air inlet, turbo oil and water plumbing, exhaust manifolds, exhaust turbo inlet (up- pipes), lower thermostat housing/water crossover, upper thermostat housing/water outlet, thermostats, fuel injectors, fuel injector supply and return lines, indirect fuel injector supply line, high-pressure fuel pump, high-pressure fuel lines, high-pressure fuel rails, fuel filter assembly, engine mounted low- pressure fuel supply with return lines and hoses, EGR bypass valve, EGR valve and EGR coolers.

