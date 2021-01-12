Video
Tools & Products

JASPER Offers Turbocharger For Nissan Juke 1.6L Engine

This over-the-counter turbocharger is designed for the 2011-2017 Nissan Juke equipped with a 1.6L engine.
on

Jasper Engines & Transmissions recently announced the availability of an over-the-counter turbocharger for the 2011-2017 Nissan Juke equipped with a 1.6L engine.

“This is one of the many late-model gas and diesel turbochargers JASPER has available over-the-counter for domestic and import vehicles,” said JASPER New Product Development Group Leader, Brad Boeglin. “These turbos are bolt-on replacements and include install gaskets for easy installation. Call us today to find the right turbo for you, or your customer’s vehicle.”

This turbocharger is in stock and carries a 1-Year Parts and Labor Warranty. Full warranty disclosure is available on website or upon request.

For more information on the complete line of JASPER air and fuel components, call 800.827.7455, or visit www.jasperengines.com.

Connect