Killer Tools’ Digital Aluminum/Steel Stud Welder (ART 401DX) is a powerful capacitor discharge welder that comes complete and ready to go.

The welder has a leverage bar for pulling heavy pulls and T-handle for lighter pulls with an assortment of steel and aluminum studs.

This product comes with the ground integrated with the weld gun for better ground contact, along with a five-year limited warranty.

For more information killertools.com.