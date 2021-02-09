Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Knipex Introduces Mini Bolt Cutter

on

Snap-on Expands Subaru Specialty Tool Offerings

on

Champion Modern Muscle 0W-40 Is Built For 3rd-Gen HEMI

on

Alligator Adds 8th-Gen. Corvette Coverage to Sens.It TPMS
Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit Video
play

VIDEO: Blower Motor Electrical Circuit

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic Video
play

VIDEO: ASE G1 Test Prep Low Fuel Pressure Logic

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

Meter Usage & Electrical

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm's Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.

Hybrid Service & Repair Courses

Hybrid Service & Repair

Data Bus Diagnostics Courses

Data Bus Diagnostics

Advertisement

Trending Now

Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 6.7L Cummins Swap
Ford Clock Master Diagnostics

Underhood: Ford Clock Master Diagnostics
Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine

Underhood: Engine Build: Turbocharged 2.0L 4G63 Engine
GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures

Undercar: GM Electronic Parking Brake Procedures
Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency

Underhood: Oxygen Sensors And Catalyst Efficiency
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Knipex Introduces Mini Bolt Cutter

Laser marks on the cutting edges prevent material from slipping out.
Advertisement
 

on

Knipex’s CoBolt S Mini Bolt Cutter with Recess (71 31 160) cuts components such as bolts, nails, rivets etc. up to 13/64 in. / 4.4 mm.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The tool’s efficient joint design ensures exceptional cutting performance with little effort, and it features induction-hardened cutting edges. 

Laser marks on the cutting edges prevent material from slipping out.

The blades are recessed for easier cutting of larger cross-sections thanks to better leverage close to the fulcrum. 

For more information, visit knipex.com.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Milwaukee Introduces New Bi-Metal Hole Saws

Tools & Products: Dent Fix Announces New Universal Rivet Assortment Kit

Tools & Products: Hunter Releases TCX58, TCX59 Tabletop Tire Changers

Tools & Products: Coxreels Releases New Swivel Options For 1125 Series

Advertisement
Connect