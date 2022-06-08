 Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS
Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

Products

Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

The X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS is the third-gen professional ADAS system calibration stand for passenger cars.
on

Launch has announced the release of the X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS, the third-generation professional ADAS system calibration stands for passenger cars manufactured by Launch. 

The stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy material, which is lightweight and resistant to oxidation. The ADAS Pro Plus uses laser positioning and ranging so the target can be placed accurately and quickly. The stand’s main bracket can quickly fine-tune the position of the target in the horizontal, front/rear, left/right directions, with high precision and simple operation. The equipment adopts a modular design concept, and the stand alignment to the vehicle does not need a skilled technician to operate. The ADAS Pro Plus supports the calibration of all ADAS systems from more than 50 vehicle manufacturers.

For more information, contact [email protected] or contact an authorized Launch dealer. 

