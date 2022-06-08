Launch Releases X-431 ADAS PRO PLUS

Click Here to Read More

The stand is made of high-quality aluminum alloy material, which is lightweight and resistant to oxidation. The ADAS Pro Plus uses laser positioning and ranging so the target can be placed accurately and quickly. The stand’s main bracket can quickly fine-tune the position of the target in the horizontal, front/rear, left/right directions, with high precision and simple operation. The equipment adopts a modular design concept, and the stand alignment to the vehicle does not need a skilled technician to operate. The ADAS Pro Plus supports the calibration of all ADAS systems from more than 50 vehicle manufacturers.