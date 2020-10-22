Connect with us

Tools & Products

Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

Strong and solvent-resistant, the wipes are ideal for wiping machines and rough parts but soft enough for cleaning skin or preparing surfaces.
Advertisement
 

on

New Pig has recently introduced the PIG Bucket of Cleaning Wipes — disposable wipes in a bucket that allow users to create cleaning wipes by adding their own antibacterial cleaner, disinfectant or sanitizer to the bucket of PIG dry wipes.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The cellulose/polyester blended, low-lint wipers are quarter-folded for easy pulling and dispensing from the bucket when saturated.  

The Bucket of Cleaning Wipes works with EPA List N disinfectants and commercial/professional-grade cleaners and sanitizers without reducing effectiveness of killing pathogens. Strong and solvent-resistant, the wipes are ideal for wiping machines and rough parts but soft enough for cleaning skin or preparing surfaces.

A closed, all-in-one bucket system means less contamination and employee exposure to chemical vapors, spills and splashes, and the easy-to-reseal polyethylene bucket with clear sidewalls makes it easy to safely store wipes and monitor usage. Additionally, saturating wipers in a bucket helps reduce waste compared to using dry wipers with multiple spray bottles.  

For more information call 1-800-HOT-HOGS, visit www.newpig.com or contact one of New Pig’s distribution partners. 

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

on

Gabriel Announces ReadyMount Loaded Strut Coverage

on

Snap-on Introduces APOLLO-D9 Diagnostic Tool

on

Dill Revamps Digital Inflator
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

News: Speed Demon Streamliner Shatters World Records

News: UAF Sets New Scholarship Record

News: FinishMaster Announces Winners Of Hood Master Challenge

News: Giti, Yokohama, Cooper Support National Tire Safety Week
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect