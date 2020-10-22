Limit Contamination with New Pig Cleaning Wipes

New Pig has recently introduced the PIG Bucket of Cleaning Wipes — disposable wipes in a bucket that allow users to create cleaning wipes by adding their own antibacterial cleaner, disinfectant or sanitizer to the bucket of PIG dry wipes.

Click Here to Read More

The cellulose/polyester blended, low-lint wipers are quarter-folded for easy pulling and dispensing from the bucket when saturated.

The Bucket of Cleaning Wipes works with EPA List N disinfectants and commercial/professional-grade cleaners and sanitizers without reducing effectiveness of killing pathogens. Strong and solvent-resistant, the wipes are ideal for wiping machines and rough parts but soft enough for cleaning skin or preparing surfaces.

A closed, all-in-one bucket system means less contamination and employee exposure to chemical vapors, spills and splashes, and the easy-to-reseal polyethylene bucket with clear sidewalls makes it easy to safely store wipes and monitor usage. Additionally, saturating wipers in a bucket helps reduce waste compared to using dry wipers with multiple spray bottles.



For more information call 1-800-HOT-HOGS, visit www.newpig.com or contact one of New Pig’s distribution partners.