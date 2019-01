Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

The Lisle Corp. has released its new Lock Rod Release Tool (34950) that spreads the lock rod retainer so the rod can be removed from the door latch on 2015-2018 Ford F-150 and 2017 Super Duty pickups.

Milled slots guide the tool onto the lock rod retainer and keep it in place as the rod is removed. The tool also features a large ergonomic handle for leverage and grip.