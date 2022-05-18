 Livestream SOON: LED Lighting
Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Courses
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Livestream SOON: LED Lighting

on

Watch Now: Drilled & Slotted Rotors Livestream

on

Livestream TODAY: Drilled & Slotted Rotors

on

Free Webinar: Don’t Be Intimidated By TPMS Service
ACDelco TV Series
VIDEO: Selecting The Right ACDelco Spark Plug

VIDEO: ACDelco Starter and Alternators

High under-hood temps, increased power demands and vibration can damage alternators or starters. Sponsored by ACDelco.

VIDEO: Replacement Long Block Engines

Don’t settle for “almost” - it matters where the engine is manufactured or remanufactured. Sponsored by ACDelco.

Featured Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO) Video
play

Axle Nut Torque Specifications (VIDEO)

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO) Video
play

Step-by-Step Strut Removal and Replacement (VIDEO)

Featured Widget Image

Featured Course

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Learn how VVT works, why it sometimes doesn't and how to service the system. This course is sponsored by Cloyes.

Variable Valve Timing Courses

Variable Valve Timing

Servicing a Tire Assembly Courses

Servicing a Tire Assembly

Advertisement

Trending Now

Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip

Underhood: Subaru Brake Grease Goes Under the Abutment Clip
Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut

Undercar: Guidelines To Visually Inspecting A Shock Or Strut
Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes

Undercar: Decrypting Brake Pad Edge Codes
Hard Parts Hunting

Automotive: Hard Parts Hunting
Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis

Underhood: Volkswagen Engine Misfire Diagnosis
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI B'laster Battery Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz racing Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Specialty Tools Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos tires Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Winner Wednesday WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Training

Livestream SOON: LED Lighting

Join the Experts from Summit Racing & Babcox Media’s Tech Group for a discussion about LED lighting on May 25 at 1PM EST.

 

on

LED lighting has become common for both original and aftermarket applications. No matter if the light is on the latest EV or a classic resto-mod, LED lights always make more lumens with less power. But, with less power typically comes less resistance. In a one-hour livestream, the experts from Summit Racing will cover how to troubleshoot LED lighting systems and retrofit LED lights into incandescent applications.  

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
  • How can you use a multimeter to measure the resistance, polarity and draw of a lighting circuit?
  • Can you convert a headlight assembly to LED lights?
  • What are the options for sealed beam headlight applications?
  • What is a ballast resistor, and how is it different from a standard resistor?
  • How do you wire LED lights?
  • Which LED lights are legal?

Classes from the Bullard Havens Technical High School in Bridgeport, CT will be joining the experts live to ask questions surrounding the topic.

Advertisement

View this live event on the Tomorrow Technician Facebook and Youtube pages on May 25, 2022 @ 1:00 PM EST.

Advertisement
In this article:, , , ,
Click to comment

Training: Data Proves Batman’s Car Chases Are Best

Training: School Of The Year’s Jack Stow Commits to T2U

Training: Step By Step Guide For Crimping, Connecting, & Splicing

Training: Free Training Livestream On Tomorrow’s Tech TODAY!

Advertisement
Connect
Tomorrows Technician