 Top 5 Back to School Tips for Student Technicians

Tomorrows Technician
Dedicated to Today's Automotive Students
Career

Are you looking to maximize your training? Here are our five essential back-to-school tips.

By Nadine Battah

Automotive programs are often avenues to rewarding careers, preparing student technicians to achieve professional success, all while doing something they enjoy. Like so many other learning experiences, auto service training rewards preparation and attention to detail.

While going back to school may seem intimidating at first, returning students have the potential to thrive this year.

  1. Successful Student Technicians Are Equipped to Learn

While proper learning materials are important in ALL back-to-school experiences, they are especially crucial for student technicians. Expect that once you get to your program, you’ll be offered hands on training with the tools and materials that you’ll eventually be using throughout the rest of your career. Knowing this, asking your schools ahead of time about the needed equipment can only help you during your experience.

  • Connect With Fellow Classmates and Instructors

For many, it’s been a couple of months since you’ve last attended class. Utilize this time to connect and share ideas with your classmates, as well as instructors that you share common interests with. Take the time to engage with your trainers and instructors and ask questions about their training, the industry and what you’re studying.

  • Set Realistic Goals

Set achievable goals for yourself, both short-term and long-term. It could be mastering a specific skill or completing a certain number of training hours. Breaking down your goals into smaller tasks will make them more manageable and boost your confidence as you achieve them.

  • Everything Takes Time

Patience is key. Although some of you might be ready to jump right back in, prioritize the depth of your knowledge. Plan accordingly on how you want to maximize your time and studies. Find time to go over the days training in the evening for maximum absorption. Be patient with your instructors’ learning pace and enjoy the process of becoming skilled just like them!

  • Stay Organized

 Keep your study materials, notes, and assignments well-organized. This will help you stay on top of your coursework and reduce unnecessary stress. Consider using digital tools like note-taking apps or organizers to keep everything in order.

Take it all in and enjoy every second of it. Before you know it, you’ll be the expert you’ve always wanted to be. Have an AWESOME school year!

