Lucas Oil Introduces Synthetic 4-Stroke SxS Engine Oil

After years of blending superior oils for the racing industry, Lucas Oil Products is releasing a new Synthetic 4-Stroke SxS Engine Oil as part of the company’s new line of off-road specific performance lubricants. Designed specifically for use in Side-by-Side (SxS), ATV and UTV off-road vehicles, this new synthetic SxS lubricant uses Lucas’ race-proven engine oil formulation to protect vital engine components in all riding conditions.

High-quality synthetic base stocks, premium additives and shear-stable viscosity modifiers blended in Lucas Oil’s Synthetic SxS Engine Oil provide quality performance when used regularly. This off-road specific lubricant is also safe to use in most vehicle manufacturer brands, including Polaris, Kawasaki, Honda, Arctic Cat, Can-Am, Yamaha and more.

“As an off-road enthusiast myself, I am ecstatic for Lucas Oil to enter the SxS Powersports lubricant market with a complete line of top tier engine and driveline oils for today’s high-performing off-road vehicles,” said Josh Hunter, plant manager, Lucas Oil Products. “With the upcoming release of their proven SxS products to the retail market, Lucas Oil has proven to the people that their support and commitment to the off-road community is second to none!”

Enjoyed by weekend warriors and experienced professionals who live to go all-out, Lucas’ new Synthetic SxS 4-Stroke Engine oil utilizes years of research and development with professional race teams to provide consumers everywhere with a high-performance off-road lubricant that can withstand all types of riding styles.