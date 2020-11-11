Connect with us

Lucas Oil Offers Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner

The fuel conditioner prevents engine rust and corrosion associated with ethanol fuels, said the company.
Manufactured by Lucas Oil Products IncSafeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner with Stabilizers provides protection against issues that may arise when using ethanol-based fuels. Today’s fuels vary in quality, which is precisely why this fuel conditioner contains effective additives to prevent engine rust and corrosion associated with ethanol fuels.

Lucas Oil’s formula is entirely soluble in all ethanol fuels and contains effective oxidation inhibitors to stabilize fuel and prevent varnish and gum. As a result, Lucas Oil’s Safeguard Ethanol Fuel Conditioner with Stabilizers will not harm filters as it works to combat deposits and protect your engine oil lubricants from the harmful effects of alcohol combustion, said the company.

This fuel conditioner is ideal for automobile and marine applications and is also safe to use with both two-stroke and four-stroke engines. This includes fuel mixtures such as E-10, E-15, E-85, pure ethanol and others in between, including gasoline.

According to the company, when applied to ethanol fuel regularly, users can expect to enjoy the following benefits: Cleans injectors, valve seats, combustion chambers and other critical fuel components; Stabilizes fuel and prevents varnish and gum formation in ethanol and gasoline; Combats deposits and protects engine oil lubricants from the harmful effects of alcohol combustion; and inhibits corrosion.

