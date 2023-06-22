 SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

SMP Releases 156 New Part Numbers in June

This latest release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories.

Tomorrow's Technician Staff
By Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) announced it released 156 new part numbers in its June new number announcement. This most recent release provides new coverage in 61 different product categories, and 43 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles, according to SMP.

Standard says its ever-expanding ADAS and Collision Repair Programs continue to grow with the addition of Park Assist Cameras for a variety of popular applications, including the 2017-16 Mazda6 and 2017-15 Lincoln Navigator. Lane Departure System Cameras have also been added for 3.3 million Ford and Lincoln vehicles, such as the 2020-15 F-150. New Collision Repair parts include a Center High Mount Stop Light Assembly for the 2021-15 Toyota Tacoma and a Ride Height Sensor for General Motors trucks and SUVs.

SMP adds Standard and Four Seasons “remain committed to the strategic expansion of coverage for hybrid and electric vehicles.” Four Seasons released new Cooling Fan Assemblies covering over 1.2 million late-model hybrid vehicles, like the 2022-19 Toyota Avalon and 2021-16 BMW 3 Series Hybrid, as well as Air Door Actuators for the 2020-16 Toyota Mirai. Standard also introduced new powertrain components for the 2021-15 Lexus NX300h, 2020-17 Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, and Nissan Rogue Hybrids.

The expansion continues within several key powertrain-neutral categories, SMP says. Standard’s ABS Sensor program sees added coverage for 1.5 million vehicles, including the 2023-19 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018-13 Hyundai Santa Fe. Also included in the release are Accelerator Pedal Sensors, Door Lock Position Switches, Cabin Air Temperature Sensors, Power Door Lock Actuators, Coolant Temperature Sensors, and more.

“The latest additions to our product lines provide additional coverage for gas, diesel, hybrid and electric powertrains in both import and domestic vehicles. This new coverage provides our trusted partners with the parts they need to get the job done with quality they expect from Standard and Four Seasons,” said Jack Ramsey, senior vice president of sales and marketing, SMP.

Four Seasons also added 47 new part numbers to its product line. New Cooling Fan Assemblies have been introduced for the 2021-20 Chevrolet Equinox, GMC Terrain and more, and Heater Cores are now available for the 2021-18 Jeep Compass. Additionally, Four Seasons has added Liquid Hose Line Assemblies for the 2022-10 Lexus GX460 and Compressors for the 2022-21 Ford Bronco Sport and 2022-20 Ford Escape.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

