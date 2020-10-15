Connect with us

Mayhew Introduces New 12-Piece Torx Socket Bit Set

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces a new 12-piece Torx Socket Bit Set (P/N 16013), which features a wide range of sizes that can be used with the appropriate ratchet, T-handle or socket spinner handle, allowing users the ability to fasten or unfasten the most common Torx screws.

The design of this set allows for easy replacement of a broken or worn bit. The tips are sized appropriately to 1/4-in., 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. square drives for maximum torque and minimum damage to tip or fastener.

This new set includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible. 

Additional features include:

  • Bits are made in the USA from S2 tool steel with proprietary heat treat for superior strength and durability
  • Sockets made from alloy steel with proprietary heat treat for long life and lasting performance
  • Fully polished, chrome plated sockets for superior corrosion resistance
  • Precision tip profile manufacture for positive and precise fastener engagement
  • Tips sized appropriately to bits and sockets made to exacting specifications
  • Backed by lifetime warranty

Specifications for each bit in the set are as follows:

       Item No. / Description              Size

·    16213 Bit-Socket T10 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16214 Bit-Socket T15 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16215 Bit-Socket T20 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16216 Bit-Socket T25 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16217 Bit-Socket T27 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16218 Bit-Socket T30 Torx       1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long

·    16219 Bit-Socket T40 Torx       3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long 

·    16220 Bit-Socket T45 Torx       3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long

·    16221 Bit-Socket T47 Torx       3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long

·    16222 Bit-Socket T50 Torx       3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long

·    16223 Bit-Socket T55 Torx       3/8 SQ DR .750×2.000 Long

·    16224 Bit-Socket T60 Torx       1/2 SQ DR .950×2.500 Long 

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets.

For more info: mayhew.com

