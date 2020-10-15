Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces a new 12-piece Torx Socket Bit Set (P/N 16013), which features a wide range of sizes that can be used with the appropriate ratchet, T-handle or socket spinner handle, allowing users the ability to fasten or unfasten the most common Torx screws.
The design of this set allows for easy replacement of a broken or worn bit. The tips are sized appropriately to 1/4-in., 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. square drives for maximum torque and minimum damage to tip or fastener.
This new set includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible.
Additional features include:
- Bits are made in the USA from S2 tool steel with proprietary heat treat for superior strength and durability
- Sockets made from alloy steel with proprietary heat treat for long life and lasting performance
- Fully polished, chrome plated sockets for superior corrosion resistance
- Precision tip profile manufacture for positive and precise fastener engagement
- Tips sized appropriately to bits and sockets made to exacting specifications
- Backed by lifetime warranty
Specifications for each bit in the set are as follows:
Item No. / Description Size
· 16213 Bit-Socket T10 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16214 Bit-Socket T15 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16215 Bit-Socket T20 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16216 Bit-Socket T25 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16217 Bit-Socket T27 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16218 Bit-Socket T30 Torx 1/4 SQ DR .500×1.500 Long
· 16219 Bit-Socket T40 Torx 3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long
· 16220 Bit-Socket T45 Torx 3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long
· 16221 Bit-Socket T47 Torx 3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long
· 16222 Bit-Socket T50 Torx 3/8 SQ DR .700×1.875 Long
· 16223 Bit-Socket T55 Torx 3/8 SQ DR .750×2.000 Long
· 16224 Bit-Socket T60 Torx 1/2 SQ DR .950×2.500 Long
Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive and hardware markets.
