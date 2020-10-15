Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew) introduces a new 12-piece Torx Socket Bit Set (P/N 16013), which features a wide range of sizes that can be used with the appropriate ratchet, T-handle or socket spinner handle, allowing users the ability to fasten or unfasten the most common Torx screws.

Click Here to Read More

The design of this set allows for easy replacement of a broken or worn bit. The tips are sized appropriately to 1/4-in., 3/8-in. and 1/2-in. square drives for maximum torque and minimum damage to tip or fastener.

This new set includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible.

Additional features include:

Bits are made in the USA from S2 tool steel with proprietary heat treat for superior strength and durability

Sockets made from alloy steel with proprietary heat treat for long life and lasting performance

Fully polished, chrome plated sockets for superior corrosion resistance

Precision tip profile manufacture for positive and precise fastener engagement

Tips sized appropriately to bits and sockets made to exacting specifications

Backed by lifetime warranty

Specifications for each bit in the set are as follows:

Item No. / Description Size