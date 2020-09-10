Connect with us

Mayhew Introduces Titanium-Coated Triple Square Bit Set

The set includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible.
Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. introduces a new Triple Square, Low Profile, Titanium Coated, Dual Drive Bit Set (P/N 16006). The eight-piece set can be driven by a ratchet, socket spinner, box or open end wrench.

The set includes 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 10, 12 and 14MM bits made in the USA from S2 tool steel. It also includes a convenient storage rail that keeps all bits organized and easily accessible. 

Additional features include:

  • Titanium coated for maximum wear resistance and rust prevention
  • Proprietary heat treat for durability and strength 
  • A low-profile dual drive design, makes it great to use in tight spaces 
  • All bits are backed by a lifetime warranty 

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800-872-0037 or visit mayhew.com.

