 Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Ties Line With Heat Stabilization
Tools & Products

Mayhew Tools Expands Cable Ties Line With Heat Stabilization

The extension to Mayhew’s cable ties line provides users a wider range of applications when temperature is a factor.
on

Mayhew Steel Products, Inc. (Mayhew Tools) announces a new line of made in the U.S.A., heat stabilized cable ties – one of the few options currently available in the market. These heat-stabilized cable ties can withstand temperatures of up to 250°F, accommodating fastening automotive cables and wires in high heat conditions without the worry of melting or warping. This line of heat stabilized cable ties are UV resistant, safe for indoor and outdoor use, and are a combination of nylon 66 (which provides high mechanical strength and stability under heat and/or chemical resistance) and a heat stabilizing additive. 

Click Here to Read More
“We are proud to be one of the few companies to manufacture truly, made in the U.S.A heat stabilized cable ties,” commented Eric Mills, VP Sales and Marketing, Mayhew Tools. “This extension to our cable ties line is just as highly reliable as our original cable ties, while also providing the consistent strength and durability needed in a variety of temperatures.”

The new Mayhew Tools made in the U.S.A, heat stabilized cable ties line will include the following varieties:

18lb Series

MB4-18HS-C      4″ 18lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB4-18HS-M     4″ 18lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 1000/Bag 

40lb Series

MB5-40HS-C      5″ 40lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB5-40HS-M     5″ 40lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 1000/Bag 

MB8-40HS-C      8″ 40lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB8-40HS-M     8″ 40lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 1000/Bag 

50lb Series

MB7-50HS-C      7″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB7-50HS-M     7″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 1000/Bag 

MB11-50HS-C    11″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB11-50HS-D    11″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 500/Bag 

MB14-50HS-C    14″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag 

MB14-50HS-D    14″ 50lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 500/Bag 

120lb Series

MB14-120HS-C 14″ 120lb Heat Stabilized Cable Ties 100/Bag

Mayhew Tools are sold through an extensive network of global distributors, primarily serving the industrial, automotive, and hardware markets. For more information, contact Mayhew Tools at 800.872.0037 or visit mayhew.com.

In this article:
Click to comment

