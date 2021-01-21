Undercar: DIY YouTuber ChrisFix Shows Benefits Of Galvanized Brake Pads
Courses
Meter Usage & Electrical
Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm’s Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.
This course introduces electrical safety, electrical quantities and the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm’s Law and Power Law are applied to series and parallel circuits.
This course enables independent aftermarket auto service technicians to fully understand direct current circuits, radio frequency fundamentals including antenna fundamentals, Bluetooth, cell phone and DSR (digital short-range communications). Diagnosing analog video camera signals, audio systems and radio frequency interference will also be covered.
Instructor: Dave Hobbs
Topics covered:
- Ohm’s Law
- Wiring Diagrams
- Battery Drains
- Multimeters