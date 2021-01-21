Video
Tomorrows Technician

Courses

on

Meter Usage & Electrical

on

Hybrid Service & Repair

on

Data Bus Diagnostics
Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery
VIDEO: Check Labor Guide When Replacing A Battery

VIDEO: Detonation Noise
VIDEO: Detonation Noise

Courses

Meter Usage & Electrical

Introduces the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm’s Law are applied to series and parallel circuits with practical application using multi-meters.
This course introduces electrical safety, electrical quantities and the fundamental concepts of direct current. The basic laws of DC circuits including Ohm’s Law and Power Law are applied to series and parallel circuits.

This course enables independent aftermarket auto service technicians to fully understand direct current circuits, radio frequency fundamentals including antenna fundamentals, Bluetooth, cell phone and DSR (digital short-range communications).  Diagnosing analog video camera signals, audio systems and radio frequency interference will also be covered.

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered: 

  • Ohm’s Law
  • Wiring Diagrams
  • Battery Drains
  • Multimeters

