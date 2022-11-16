New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Undercar: Diagnosing And Repairing Wheel Bearing Noise
Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
Wheel bearings are safety-critical components which feature precision engineering, robust construction, and a long service life. However, all wheel bearings will eventually need to be replaced. Wheel bearing or hub assembly replacement can present a number of challenges to technicians. This could be due in part to bearing design, construction, corrosion buildup, and/or replacement parts selection.
Topics Covered:
- The importance of wheel bearings to the overall vehicle
- The impact of extreme usage, environments on wheel bearings
- Common customer concerns, and how to correctly diagnose the cause of the symptom the first time
- How to select the right replacement part for the job. Should you replace the bearing alone, or opt for a bearing repair kit?
- How to sell and manage difficult bearing replacement jobs, reduce installation times and costly comebacks
- How to deal with corrosion buildup between the bearing, hub, and knuckle
