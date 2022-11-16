New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components which feature precision engineering, robust construction, and a long service life. However, all wheel bearings will eventually need to be replaced. Wheel bearing or hub assembly replacement can present a number of challenges to technicians. This could be due in part to bearing design, construction, corrosion buildup, and/or replacement parts selection.



Topics Covered:

The importance of wheel bearings to the overall vehicle

The impact of extreme usage, environments on wheel bearings

Common customer concerns, and how to correctly diagnose the cause of the symptom the first time

How to select the right replacement part for the job. Should you replace the bearing alone, or opt for a bearing repair kit?

How to sell and manage difficult bearing replacement jobs, reduce installation times and costly comebacks

How to deal with corrosion buildup between the bearing, hub, and knuckle

