New Wheel Bearing Course Available on T2U Now!

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components. This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN.
 

on

Access The Full Course Here

This course is sponsored by BCA Bearings by NTN

Wheel bearings are safety-critical components which feature precision engineering, robust construction, and a long service life. However, all wheel bearings will eventually need to be replaced. Wheel bearing or hub assembly replacement can present a number of challenges to technicians. This could be due in part to bearing design, construction, corrosion buildup, and/or replacement parts selection.

Topics Covered:

  • The importance of wheel bearings to the overall vehicle
  • The impact of extreme usage, environments on wheel bearings
  • Common customer concerns, and how to correctly diagnose the cause of the symptom the first time
  • How to select the right replacement part for the job. Should you replace the bearing alone, or opt for a bearing repair kit?
  • How to sell and manage difficult bearing replacement jobs, reduce installation times and costly comebacks
  • How to deal with corrosion buildup between the bearing, hub, and knuckle

Register to T2U here.

