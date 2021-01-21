The Data Bus Diagnostics training course covers the latest CAN bus systems from the mid-1990s through the current model year on GM, Ford and Chrysler vehicles.

Packed with practical tips on the uses of meters, scopes, and factory and aftermarket scan tools are combined with theory and real-world case studies to demonstrate how to diagnose everything from U-codes to power mode masters to serial bus gateways.

Instructor: Dave Hobbs

Topics covered: