Servicing a Tire Assembly
Properly servicing your future customers’ tires and wheels is essential to preventing customer comebacks and maintaining their satisfaction. In this course you will learn how to demount a tire, service the TPMS sensor and rim, mount the new tire, and balance the assembly. We’ll cover how to properly service the wheel assembly while preventing damage and give you some valuable tips to make the service go smoothly and prevent damage to the tire, rim, and yourself.
Topics Include:
- Demounting a tire
- Servicing a TPMS Sensor
- Mounting a tire
- Balancing a wheel assembly