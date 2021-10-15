New Variable Valve Timing Course Available On T2U

Variable Valve Timing (VVT) has been incorporated into many late model import and domestic engines, including single overhead cam (SOHC), dual overhead cam (DOHC) and even some pushrod V8s. The technology allows camshaft and valve timing to change with engine speed and load so the engine can develop more high speed power while also getting better fuel economy under light load conditions. but it also creates some challenges for diagnostics and repair.

Found exclusively on Tomorrows Technician University, In this course you will learn the basics of variable valve timing, possible causes of system failures and diagnostic and service procedures.

Topics Include:

Why OEMs are using VVT.

What components make up a VVT system.

Possible causes of VVT system or component failure.

Diagnosing and repairing the system.

This course is sponsored by Cloyes.