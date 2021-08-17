 Milwaukee Delivers Faster Cordless Riveting -
Tools & Products

Milwaukee Delivers Faster Cordless Riveting

The rivet tool comes with a set of four retention nose pieces to hold blind rivets in place.
on

Milwaukee Tool eliminates the need for pneumatics using cordless performance with the introduction of the M18 FUEL ¼” Blind Rivet Tool w/ONE-KEY. Engineered with Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL technology, the tool installs rivets 50% faster and delivers 3X longer life versus other cordless rivet tools, the company said.

“Over two years ago, our M12 Rivet Tool disrupted the market as the world’s first cordless rivet tool for the professional trades that created a viable replacement for outdated and, frankly, strenuous hand tool riveting solutions,” said Eric Rusch, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “By capitalizing on our M18 FUEL technology, we are now capable of delivering an even faster and far more productive cordless riveting solution for users to fully replace air tools.”  

Milwaukee’s M18 FUEL blind rivet tool combines three innovations – the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM battery pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence. The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers 4,500 lbs. of pulling force for high strength blind rivets in all materials. M18 REDLITHIUM batteries deliver more per charge and more work life, installing 900-500 aluminum blind rivets in one charge. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence ensures maximum performance and protects against overload, over-heating and over-discharge. 

Built with premium steel alloy materials, the rivet tool jaw design is long-lasting to minimize downtime. The design also delivers more work between jaw changes. The tool also has an all-metal case, impact-strength plastics and a protective over-mold to withstand harsh environments while maintaining a lightweight feel. 

As an added benefit, ONE-KEY provides the ability to track, manage and secure the rivet tool. 

The rivet tool comes with a set of four retention nose pieces to hold blind rivets in place. With onboard storage, the tool uses four retention nose pieces, as well as the wrench for switching between sizes, which is stored on the tool. For versatility, non-retention nose pieces are available separately. A protective boot is available to offer a lightweight, durable solution for tool and workpiece protection. Additionally, a 6” extension allows users to install rivets in hard to reach applications. 

Milwaukee improves productivity and provides solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The M18 FUEL ¼” Blind Rivet Tool w/ONE-KEY is compatible with the M18 line, offering over 200 power tool solutions.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

