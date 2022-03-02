 Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line
Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line

Milwaukee Expands Job Site Cleanup Product Line

Milwaukee releases innovative wet/dry vacuums and 19 new vacuum accessories.
on

This year brings the largest entry into the job site cleanup space for Milwaukee Tool. The company now provides three M18 FUEL Wet/Dry Vacuums and various AIR-TIP Trade Focused Vacuum Accessories.

The newest Milwaukee vacuums disrupt corded job site cleanup vacuums with performance driven wet/dry vacuum solutions. This launch includes three M18 FUEL Wet/Dry Vacuums in six, nine and 12 gallons sizes, all with dual-battery design. These products are designed to outperform 3.5 to 4.25 Peak HP corded wet/dry vacuums while maintaining the most durable wheels and hoses for maximum durability and versatility.

“Milwaukee Tool first entered the cordless job site cleanup space in 2010 with one solution designed for a wide range of users. As we talked with professionals who use medium to large capacity wet/dry vacuums, we found that users demanded cordless solutions on top of the many frustrations we set out to solve. Our innovative solutions allow professionals to tackle medium to large capacity job site cleanup applications without sacrificing performance. These solutions also improve the common frustrations centered around durability with hoses and wheels and create an easy-to-use versatile solution,” said David Mobarak, group product manager for Milwaukee Tool. “2022 brings the largest entry into the jobsite cleanup space for Milwaukee, and we are excited to provide a wide range of cordless vacuums and AIR-TIP Trade-Focused Vacuum accessories to complete the whole solution and enhance the cleaning experience.”

The 19 AIR-TIP Trade Focused Vacuum Accessories set out to solve user needs and are fully compatible with other wet/dry vacuum brands. The range of new vacuum accessories includes innovative designs, improvements to dated options and integration of cordless technology to the vacuum accessory line for maximum efficiency throughout the workday. These improvements will help users clean faster, reach places they have not been able to reach before and upgrade the overall job site cleanup experience.

By incorporating cordless technology, Milwaukee improves the clean-up process with the M12 AIR-TIP Utility Nozzle. Powered by an M12 REDLITHIUM Battery, the power brush roll agitates debris for deep cleaning applications. For increased productivity, the tool allows for more clean-up in one pass compared to a standard floor vacuum attachment. In addition to performance, the universal accessory is built with an LED light for increased visibility in low lit environments.

In addition to the introduction of cordless technology, Milwaukee brings new to world designs to the job site cleanup space with innovative AIR-TIP solutions. The AIR-TIP Magnetic Utility Nozzle features a new-to-world design allowing users to catch metal hardware. The magnetic strip above the nozzle prevents damage to the bags and filters inside the wet/dry vacuums by reducing the amount of hardware that passes through the hose. In addition, the new AIR-TIP Long Reach Flexible Micro Hose Set has five interchangeable hose lengths and diameters for greater access in the hard-to-reach spaces on the site. An easy, quarter-turn installation process for each micro hose attachment keeps the professional moving throughout the day.

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

In this article:
