 Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets
Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

Milwaukee Reaches New Lengths with High-Speed Ratchets

The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing access at 0.76”.  
on

Milwaukee Tool continues to expand their industry leading line-up of fastening solutions with the introduction of their new M12 FUEL™ 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets. These solutions deliver the most access in tight spaces, while providing the fastest ratcheting speeds and up to 35 ft-lbs of max torque. 

Featuring the longest reach and smallest head size, users can complete critical applications around automobile and heavy-duty equipment. The extended neck design provides 20% more reach than competitive ratchets. The compact head profile and recessed forward-reverse shift knob reduces the width, providing best in class access at 0.76”.  

Delivering 450 RPM, these tools provide speeds up to 35% faster than other cordless ratchets. The high speeds increase a technician’s daily productivity and reduce fatigue by allowing them to remove and fasten more bolts back-to-back throughout the day. Providing up to 35 ft-lbs of max torque, these ratchets offer pneumatic performance without the hassle of hoses, cords, or routine tool maintenance. In addition, the M12 FUEL™ 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets deliver the same torque as pneumatic solutions to break free and run stubborn fasteners. 

The new M12 FUEL™ 3/8” and 1/4″ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets join the M12™ Cordless System, the largest sub-compact system on the market, focused on delivering industry-leading durability and the power to complete applications in the tightest spaces. Currently the M12™ System is made up of more than 125 solutions. 

For more information: M12 FUEL™ Extended Reach High Speed Ratchets | Milwaukee Tool

