 Milwaukee Tool Releases Two Specialty Grinders
Milwaukee Tool Releases Two Specialty Grinders

Tools & Products

Milwaukee Tool Releases Two Specialty Grinders

These grinders tackle the toughest grinding and cutting application.
on

Milwaukee Tool expands its cordless specialty angle grinder lineup with the new M18 FUEL 5 in. Flathead Braking Grinders and the new M18 FUEL 4-½-5 in. Variable Speed Grinders, making Milwaukee the only brand with a full grinder lineup on a single battery platform. Designed for the toughest grinding and cutting applications, these grinders deliver the next level of jobsite productivity and enhanced safety. 

Click Here to Read More
Generating 11 amp corded power, the M18 FUEL 5 in. Flathead Braking Grinders deliver 8,500 RPM for maximum sustained power and allow users to push the battery-powered grinder harder and longer than ever before. Its low-profile, flathead design provides greater accessibility to tight spaces to complete a cut or grind an edge where a traditional 5 in. grinder may not be able to reach. 

The M18 FUEL 4-½-5 in. Variable Speed Grinders generate 11 amp corded power and feature five-speed settings between 3,500 RPM and 8,500 RPM, giving the user greater control by allowing the user to slow down or speed up the accessory during grinding and cutting applications. 

Both grinders feature a RAPIDSTOP Brake for enhanced user safety, stopping most wheels in less than two seconds. The grinders are available with either a paddle switch, designed for increased comfort and ease-of-use when operating in various positions, or a slide switch, designed to reduce user fatigue. Tool-free guard adjustments provide faster guard installations and adjustments to keep users productive on the job. 

True to all M18 FUEL solutions, the new grinders combine three exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE brushless motor, REDLITHIUM battery pack and REDLINK PLUS intelligence.  

The POWERSTATE Brushless Motor provides maximum sustained power, allowing users to complete the toughest grinding and cutting applications and push cordless grinders harder than ever before. REDLINK PLUS Intelligence ensures unmatched levels of performance, protection and compatibility. When equipped with a REDLITHIUM HIGH OUTPUT XC 6.0 Battery, which delivers 50% more power and runs 50% cooler than standard XC REDLITHIUM Batteries, the grinders allow users to get more done on a single charge. 

Milwaukee is committed to improving productivity by providing performance-driven and trade-focused solutions so users can perform an entire day’s work on one battery system. The new M18 FUEL Grinders are fully compatible with the entire M18 line, now offering more than 200 power tool solutions. 

For more info: milwaukeetool.com

