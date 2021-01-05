Video
Search
Podcasts
Webinars
Contests
Mind Games
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
Tomorrows Technician

on

Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity

on

Dent Fix Introduces DF-DPR70 10-Ton Self-Piercing Riveter

on

New Kaeser Rotary Screw Vacuum Packages

on

Build Service Opportunities with Coats' Tread Depth Scanner
Video Widget Image

Featured Video

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement
play

VIDEO: Belt Tensioner Replacement

Sell the complete job up front. This video is sponsored by Continental.

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link Video
play

VIDEO: Pressure And Heat: Replacing The Weakest Link

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement Video
play

VIDEO: Flutter Noise Decoupler Replacement

Trending Now

BMW Telematics

Underhood: BMW Telematics
Balancing Combustion Forces

Underhood: Balancing Combustion Forces
European Electric Parking Brake Service

Undercar: European Electric Parking Brake Service
Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta

Undercar: Brake Job: 2010-2019 Ford Fiesta
Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester

Undercar: Alignment Specs: 2009-2013 Subaru Forester
Advertisement

Advertisement

Tags

Alignment ase AVI Battery Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood Wheel Bearing WIX Filters
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

Tools & Products

Milwaukee’s New High-Speed Ratchets Increase Productivity

With a compact head size and a recessed shift knob, the ratchets are designed to give users more access in tight spaces.
Advertisement
 

on

Milwaukee Tool introduces their new M12 FUEL High Speed Ratchets. The 1/4-in. and 3/8-in. ratchets deliver best-in-class productivity with 450 RPM and feature the fastest speeds in the industry for installing and removing fasteners, the company said.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

As with all M12 FUEL products*, the new tools feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovations — the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software — to deliver unmatched performance, durability and run-time. According to Milwaukee, the POWERSTATE Brushless Motor delivers up to 35% faster speeds than other solutions on the market and 35 ft.-lbs., ensuring power that rivals pneumatic. The new ratchets can also be used manually without engaging the motor, allowing users to break loose and snug tight fasteners that require more torque.  

With a compact head size and a recessed shift knob, the ratchets are designed from the ground up to give users more access in tight spaces that other cordless and pneumatic ratchets can’t reach. A steel yoke housing and premium rubber overmold deliver superior durability to withstand shop and jobsite use.    

Advertisement

*M12 FUEL power tools are designed, engineered, and built to deliver extreme performance and productivity. All M12 FUEL products feature three Milwaukee-exclusive innovationsthe POWERSTATE Brushless Motor, REDLITHIUM Battery Pack and REDLINK PLUS Intelligence Hardware and Software. 

Specifications 

M12 FUEL 1/4-in. High Speed Ratchet (2566-22) 

Torque: 35 ft.-lbs.  
RPM: 450  
Length w/battery: 11.1-in.  
Weight w/ battery: 2.1 lbs. 
Includes M12 FUEL 1/4-in.High Speed Ratchet, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 Battery Pack, Charger, and Carrying Case. 
Also available as bare tool (2566-20) 

M12 FUEL 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet (2567-22) 

Torque: 35 ft.-lbs.  
RPM: 450  
Length w/battery: 11.1-in. 
Weight w/ battery: 2.1 lbs. 
Includes M12 FUEL 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet, (2) M12 REDLITHIUM CP 2.0 Battery Pack, Charger, and Carrying Case. 
Also available as bare tool (2567-20) 

1/4-in and 3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet Protective Boot (49-16-2567) 

1/4-in High-Speed Ratchet Tall Shift Knob Assembly (49-06-2566) 

3/8-in. High Speed Ratchet Tall Shift Knob Assembly (49-09-2567) 

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Tools & Products: Snap-on Offers Long Neck Tools For Tough-To-Reach Spots

Tools & Products: Women’s Performance Plus Shop Shirt From Red Kap

Tools & Products: Lang Adds New Pry Bars To Existing Line

Tools & Products: Redback Boots Offers Moisture-Wicking Crew Socks

Advertisement
Connect