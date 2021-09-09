Mueller-Kueps Brake Line Straightener

Click Here to Read More

This special tool is made to straighten the ¼ in. brake line when it is bent. Using 16 ball beared precision rolls it removes bends out of the line. The end result is a better straightened line – while saving the mechanic time.

Easy to use, the mechanic will not need any additional tools. Simply feed the brake line through the tool, so you have a handhold. Then hold the line and with your other hand move the tool back and forth. If the line is particularly bent, you might need to move the tool back and forth a couple times to remove them all.