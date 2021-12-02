Undercar: Brake Friction Material Evolution Explained
Multi-Fuel EDC Light Delivers 1,000 Lumens
The Streamlight flashlight also features a 90-degree head for multiple lighting needs.
Streamlight Inc.’s ProTac90X USB, a multi-fuel right-angle light offers up to 1,000 lumens and features a 90º head for multiple lighting needs.
This addition to the ProTac series of tactical lights is a complete rechargeable system that includes a Streamlight SL-B26 protected Li-Ion USB rechargeable battery pack with an integrated micro-USB port and a charging cord. A ProTac 90X with two CR123A batteries also is available. This multi-fuel capability enables users to charge the light on the go or insert cell batteries when a charging source is unavailable.
For more info: streamlight.com