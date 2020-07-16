Connect with us

Tools & Products

Nes Introduces Internal Thread Repair Tool

This one tool restores inch or metric, right-hand or left-hand fastener threads.
Advertisement
 

on

Nes introduces a solution to one of the most common and frustrating reoccurring problems in working with fasteners: stripped and damaged threads., 1-1/4–2-1/8 in.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

This one tool restores inch or metric, right-hand or left-hand fastener threads. The Nes Internal Thread Repair Tool (P/N NES25) features floating cutters are self-adjusting to any pitch and size within range.

There’s no need for calibration or identifying thread type. The tool automatically chases good thread sections to repair the damaged parts.

Nylon pads are available to avoid marring softer metals.

For more information, visit angloamericantools.com.

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Loading Post...

Advertisement

on

Nes Introduces Internal Thread Repair Tool

on

NRS Brakes Adds Coverage For Ford Transit Connect

on

Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

on

Elgin Industries Expands Parts For Ford 6.7L Engines
Advertisement
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Tools & Products: NRS Brakes Adds Coverage For Ford Transit Connect

News: Auburn University Building New Autonomous Vehicle Research Lab

Tools & Products: Philips Launches MasterDuty Lighting Line

Tools & Products: Nes Introduces Internal Thread Repair Tool

Undercar: CV Axle Diagnostic And Service Tips
Advertisement

Digital Edition

Current Video
play

Video Series

Advertisement

Podcasts

Webinars

Advertisement

POPULAR POSTS

Service Advisor: ABS Bleeding Procedures for Common GM Vehicles

Service Advisor – What does SAE 10W-30 actually mean?

Featured

Keeping the 3.5 Alive – Service Notes for Chrysler’s V6 Engine

Living Under the Hood: Diagnosing Central Port Fuel Injection
Connect