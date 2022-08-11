Oil Funnel/Adapter Kit from CTA for Fast Filling Without Waste

Used for fast oil filling without spillage or waste, the 20-piece Oil Funnel/Adapter Kit (#7333) from CTA Manufacturing Corp. is great for vehicles with internal baffles or shields that restrict traditional oil funnels. Color-coded adapters fit the oil filler inlet on many European, Asian and domestic vehicles and the 2-liter funnel fits all adapters.

The oil funnel stand collects residual oil while maintaining clean workspace and special angled extensions with a locking design allow access in hard-to-reach applications.

Packaged in a blow-mold multi-layered case for easy storage, the individual components included are: #1045 – Ford/Mazda; #3404 – Volvo 3.0 L6, 3.2 L6, 3.2 L7; #4328 – Volvo; #7469 – Oil Funnel Stand; #7471 – Funnel; #7472 – Angled Extension; #7473 – VW/Audi; #7474 – Subaru; #7475 – Toyota/Scion, Pontiac; #7476 – Ford, Mazda; #7477 – Honda, Acura, Ford; #7478 – Toyota/Lexus; #7479 – Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Jaguar, Lincoln, Land Rover, Mazda, Saab; #7482 – Toyota/Lexus; #7483 – Chevrolet, Cadillac, Ford, GMC, Hyundai, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mazda, Mercury, Pontiac, Saab; #7485 – VW/Audi; #7486 – Dodge, Cummins; #7487 – HEMI Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep; #7489 – Elbow Adapter; and #7491 – Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep.