OTC Introduces New Harmonic Balancer Puller Kit

It is designed for removing the harmonic balancer in tight engine compartments without removing the radiator.
OTC recently released the 6669 harmonic balancer puller kit, designed for removing the harmonic balancer in tight engine compartments without removing the radiator. The new kit contains a 3-jaw puller, four lengths of rods, a forcing screw with a 3/8-inch internal square, a 3/4-inch external hex, as well as an extra set of jaws for additional applications.

To better support technicians in repairing a wider range of domestic and foreign vehicles, the puller kit is compatible with a large variety of major OEM engines including vehicles from Cadillac, Chevrolet, Ford, Mitsubishi, Saab and Volkswagen.

OTC 6669 Compatibility:

  • GM 2000 Generation III 4.8L, 5.3L, 5.7L 6.0L, and 8.1L V8s
  • Cadillac 4.5, 4.6, and 4.9L V8s beginning in 1988
  • Chevrolet trucks 2003-later 4.2L I6, 2004-current 3.5L I5; 2005-current 2.8L I4
  • Chrysler engines from 1990-later, including 2.0L, 2.4L-cyl; plus 2.5L, 2.7L, 3.3L, 3.5L, and 3.8L V6s
  • Ford 1995-later V8 engines with 3 spoke pressed on damper
  • Mitsubishi Eclipse 1995-1999 2.0L DOHC non-turbo
  • Saab 9-7X: 2005 – 2009 4.2L, 5.3L, 6.0L
  • Volkswagen Routan: 2009 – 2010 4.0L

OTC’s new kit is available now through OTC distribution partners and resellers. For more information on OTC specialty tools and equipment, visit www.OTCTools.com

