T2U Podcast – Dollars & Sense

If you’re just getting started in this industry you may not know what you don’t know about what it takes to become successful. In addition to the technical aspects, you’ll need tools and equipment. But do you need the best equipment right now? How do you finance your future without going broke? Doug Kaufman, editor of Tomorrow’s Technician and The Rustbelt Mechanic, Kyle Thoreen, talk about how to create a priority list for what’s really important for the early portions of a career in this episode of T2 IQ.