Polyvance Releases Tab Magic Molding Putty

Tab Magic Molding Putty is a flexible, moldable, rubber material that helps ease the repair and refinish of complex headlight tabs. Tab Magic helps the technician repair broken headlight tabs to OE quality, thus preventing the unnecessary disposal of today’s expensive headlight assemblies, said the company.

6225 Tab Magic Molding Putty is a non-toxic and highly temperature-resistant two-component silicone rubber. It is packaged in two individual containers, each with 50 grams (1.75 oz.) net weight for a total of 100 grams of putty. Equal parts of the white and green components are mixed until a uniform green color is achieved. The mixed putty is then quickly pressed onto the cosmetic side of the headlight tab where it needs to be welded. The rubber will cure in about 15 minutes and tightly support the fine details on the top of the headlight tab while the backside is welded. When the repair is finished, the flexible Tab Magic putty is peeled off to reveal a nearly finished tab that should require just minor work to finish. Although Tab Magic Molding Putty is not remoldable, it is reusable on the same type of headlight tab.

Polyvance has complete instructions for use of the 6225 Tab Magic Molding Putty and a video of the headlight tab repair process at polyvance.com, or call (800) 633-3047 for more information.