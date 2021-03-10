Video
Tags

Alignment ase AVI Brake job Brake Pad Brake pads Brakes Continental diagnostics Diesel Engine engine engine build Ford General Motors (GM) Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Lifestyle Mind Games mindgames NASCAR oil quiz Ride of the Week scholarship scholarships School of the Year SEMA Service Advisor SkillsUSA Snap-on Spark Plug spark plugs Standard Motor Products (SMP) suspension TechForce Foundation technical video Technical Videos Tech Videos Tools Toyota tpms training transmission Undercover Underhood WIX Filters
Tools & Products

ProClean Surface Disinfectant Kills Coronavirus

It can save time and improve health and safety conditions in a wide range of applications.
Madison Chemical introduces ProClean Surface Disinfectant (EPA #10324-85-110), a 1-step, ready-to-use surface sanitizer, disinfectant, and virucide for hard, non-porous and inanimate surfaces in various commercial, industrial and institutional settings.  

Click Here to Read More
ProClean Surface Disinfectant is a one-step, ready-to-use, non-abrasive formula that cleans, disinfects and removes odors on hard, non-porous surfaces, leaving surfaces smelling clean and fresh. It can save time and improve health and safety conditions in a wide range of applications. Packaged in a range of sizes, from 12×1 quart cases up to 330-gallon totes.   

ProClean Surface Disinfectant kills the Human Coronavirus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Type 1 (HIV-1), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) and a variety of animal viruses specified on the EPA registered label.   

ProClean Surface Disinfectant appears on EPA List N: Disinfectants for Use Against SARS-CoV-2 (reference EPA registration #10324-85-110).  It contains no fragrances, bleach, harsh acids or phosphates, and is ideal for a range of industries and applications, including airports and aircraft, animal care/veterinary facilities, automobiles, offices, food and beverage processing, hospitals, healthcare, and medical facilities, restaurants, retail stores, schools and churches, industrial facilities including manufacturing, homes and more.  

For more info: www.madchem.com 

